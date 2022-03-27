Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) Short Interest Up 2,108.8% in March

Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,400 shares, a growth of 2,108.8% from the February 28th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,031,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FERN opened at 0.01 on Friday. Fernhill has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.02.
Fernhill Company Profile (Get Rating)
