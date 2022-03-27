Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) Short Interest Up 2,108.8% in March

Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,400 shares, a growth of 2,108.8% from the February 28th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,031,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FERN opened at 0.01 on Friday. Fernhill has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.02.

Get Fernhill alerts:

Fernhill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fernhill Corp. engages in natural resource project generation and royalty business. It also focuses on the mining and resources sectors. The company was founded on April 7, 1997 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fernhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fernhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.