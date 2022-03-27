Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Gap Down to $144.36

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $144.36, but opened at $140.17. Ferguson shares last traded at $139.69, with a volume of 883 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FERG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7,092.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.38 and a 200-day moving average of $154.91.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ferguson by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ferguson by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ferguson by 12.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

