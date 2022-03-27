Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ FEMY opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65. Femasys has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Femasys in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Femasys from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Femasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Femasys stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys Inc. ( NASDAQ:FEMY Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Femasys as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

