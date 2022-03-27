Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Issues Earnings Results

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports.

FEMY opened at $2.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Femasys has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $13.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Femasys stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Femasys as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FEMY. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Femasys in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Femasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Femasys from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

About Femasys (Get Rating)

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

