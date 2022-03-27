Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.43% from the stock’s previous close.

FLMN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Shares of FLMN stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Falcon Minerals has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $7.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.74 million, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.63.

Falcon Minerals ( NASDAQ:FLMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,082,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,016,000 after acquiring an additional 20,397 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 504,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 43,435 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 33,638 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 766,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 65,780 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.