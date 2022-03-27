Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Downgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.55 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $3.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Exela Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on XELA. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exela Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:XELA opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18. Exela Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $5.45.

Exela Technologies ( NASDAQ:XELA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.51). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exela Technologies will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Exela Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Exela Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exela Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exela Technologies by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exela Technologies by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 22,034 shares in the last quarter. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exela Technologies (Get Rating)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

