ExclusiveCoin Price Hits $0.0555 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $324,638.45 and approximately $279.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0555 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003895 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000650 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001213 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

