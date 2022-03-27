Exagen Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:XGN)

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exagen in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.50). William Blair also issued estimates for Exagen’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.98) EPS.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. Exagen had a negative net margin of 55.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Exagen from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Exagen from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

XGN stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 14.62 and a current ratio of 12.10. Exagen has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $136.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Exagen by 1,885.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exagen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,105,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exagen by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 858,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 467,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Exagen by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

