European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “
EWCZ stock opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. European Wax Center has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $34.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.83.
About European Wax Center (Get Rating)
