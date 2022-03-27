European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

Get European Wax Center alerts:

EWCZ stock opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. European Wax Center has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $34.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth $41,356,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth $2,176,000. Deep Field Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth $3,287,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About European Wax Center (Get Rating)

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on European Wax Center (EWCZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.