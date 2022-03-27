Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. Euronav has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $12.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.19.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. The company had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.58 million. Analysts forecast that Euronav will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Euronav by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Euronav by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

