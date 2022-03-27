EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Up 165.9% in March

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 165.9% from the February 28th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in EuroDry by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of EuroDry by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of EuroDry by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of EuroDry by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EuroDry by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. 17.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised EuroDry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised EuroDry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

NASDAQ:EDRY opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.04 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. EuroDry has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk carriers comprising four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

