Ergo (ERG) One Day Volume Hits $2.24 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 26th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $154.22 million and $2.24 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 46% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $4.82 or 0.00010799 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,613.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.53 or 0.07032722 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.90 or 0.00282202 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.83 or 0.00808795 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00104148 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00013320 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007556 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.20 or 0.00464435 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.10 or 0.00450767 BTC.

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

