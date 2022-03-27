Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Comstock Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $655.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.35 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 34.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.92.

CRK opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.90. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $12.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. THRC Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,068,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,289,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,883,000 after acquiring an additional 334,438 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 54,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 280,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources (Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.