Endeavour Mining’s (EDV) Hold Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their hold rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$2,060.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$2,600.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, March 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$2,500.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$43.00 target price on Endeavour Mining and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1,003.53.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

EDV stock opened at C$30.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$7.68 billion and a PE ratio of 27.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.23. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of C$24.03 and a 52 week high of C$35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.354 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.04%.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total value of C$13,743,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,205 shares in the company, valued at C$3,548,900.70. Also, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at C$2,117,951.73.

About Endeavour Mining (Get Rating)

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.