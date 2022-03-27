Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,500 ($32.91) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EDV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from GBX 1,830 ($24.09) to GBX 2,060 ($27.12) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,700 ($35.55) to GBX 2,600 ($34.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,316 ($17.32) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.25) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,185.20 ($28.77).

Shares of EDV stock opened at GBX 1,870 ($24.62) on Friday. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 1,505 ($19.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,160 ($28.44). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,833.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,770.82. The company has a market cap of £4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

