Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,511,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EHC opened at $67.90 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

EHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

