Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Short Interest Update

Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 129.0% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS EGMCF opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.31. Emgold Mining has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.07.

About Emgold Mining

Emgold Mining Corp. is a gold, silver and mineral exploration and development company. Its properties include the Golden Arrow, Buckskin Rawhide East, Buckskin Rawhide West, and Koegel Rawhide. The company was founded on March 17, 1989 and is headquartered in British Columbia, Canada.

