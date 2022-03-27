Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Short Interest Update

Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 129.0% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS EGMCF opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.31. Emgold Mining has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.07.
About Emgold Mining (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emgold Mining (EGMCF)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Emgold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emgold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.