Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 1.2% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 204,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 47,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.51. 2,135,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,071,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $86.72 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.58.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Mizuho began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

