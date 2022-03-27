Emercoin (EMC) One Day Volume Tops $10,400.00

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0469 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Emercoin has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $10,400.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,912,110 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

