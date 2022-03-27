Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) vs. Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Head to Head Review

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) and Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Elevation Oncology and Repligen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elevation Oncology N/A N/A -$32.04 million N/A N/A Repligen $670.53 million 14.90 $128.29 million $2.24 80.60

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than Elevation Oncology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Elevation Oncology and Repligen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevation Oncology 0 0 5 0 3.00 Repligen 0 0 7 0 3.00

Elevation Oncology currently has a consensus target price of $17.82, indicating a potential upside of 552.75%. Repligen has a consensus target price of $306.14, indicating a potential upside of 69.56%. Given Elevation Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Elevation Oncology is more favorable than Repligen.

Profitability

This table compares Elevation Oncology and Repligen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevation Oncology N/A N/A N/A Repligen 19.13% 10.58% 8.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.4% of Elevation Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Repligen shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Repligen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Repligen beats Elevation Oncology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elevation Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Repligen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs. The Filtration products offer a number of advantages to manufacturers of biologic drugs at volumes that span from pilot studies to clinical and commercial-scale production. The OEM products are represented by Protein A affinity ligands, which are a critical component of Protein A chromatography resins used in downstream purification and cell culture growth factor products. The company was founded by Alexander G. Rich and Paul R. Schimmel in May 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

