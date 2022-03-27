Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Announces Earnings Results

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ELDN opened at $3.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $11.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 87.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 18,556 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELDN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

