Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. CX Institutional grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 26.7% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EW opened at $112.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $79.30 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $1,117,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,467 shares of company stock valued at $25,433,788. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

