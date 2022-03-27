Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $68.89

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $68.89 and last traded at $68.70, with a volume of 102092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.96.

Several equities analysts have commented on EIX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.83.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Edison International by 49.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,329,000 after acquiring an additional 842,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,039,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,747,000 after buying an additional 375,474 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 17.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 226.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 27.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

