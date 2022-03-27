Econ Financial Services Corp Takes $494,000 Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 38.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,732,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,161,000 after acquiring an additional 94,893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,412,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,502,000 after acquiring an additional 20,462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after buying an additional 35,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 235.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after buying an additional 374,532 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $125,000,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VIRT traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,250. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $37.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of -0.43.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.39. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 24.81%.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

