Econ Financial Services Corp Invests $989,000 in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in UGI by 27.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UGI traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.80. 1,809,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,930. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.54. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. UGI’s payout ratio is 27.54%.

UGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their target price on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

