Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,300 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up about 2.4% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.30% of Ecolab worth $202,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 126.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,614,000 after buying an additional 1,955,198 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,171,000 after purchasing an additional 617,575 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6,563.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 529,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,453,000 after purchasing an additional 521,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 21.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,953,000 after acquiring an additional 306,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Ecolab by 6.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,396,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,604,000 after acquiring an additional 200,327 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECL stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,475,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,310. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.85 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.06 and a 200 day moving average of $209.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.00.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

