Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 282.7% from the February 28th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:ETG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.93. 194,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,568. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.37. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 220.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

