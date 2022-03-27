Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 76.2% from the February 28th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund news, insider Craig R. Brandon purchased 21,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 17,811 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 201,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 31,426 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 6.9% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 95,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 6.8% during the third quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 86,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 9.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EIM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.32. 336,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,368. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $14.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.0454 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

