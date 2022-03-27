Eastern Bank Sells 3,960 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Eastern Bank cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.65.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $85.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.12. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $91.50. The firm has a market cap of $360.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

