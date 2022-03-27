Eastern Bank Purchases 2,740 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $19,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $80.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $6,452,186.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

