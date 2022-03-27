Eastern Bank Has $14.23 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 282,640 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

CMCSA opened at $47.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

