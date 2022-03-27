Eastern Bank Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,042,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,838 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank owned approximately 1.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 137.1% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

BSCO stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $22.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74.

