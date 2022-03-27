E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.80 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.77) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($16.48) target price on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($14.29) price objective on E.On in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.29) price objective on E.On in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.74) price objective on E.On in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($13.74) price objective on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.32 ($13.54).

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €10.47 ($11.50) on Thursday. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.36) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($11.87). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.35.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

