Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Purchased by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Dynatrace worth $10,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,153,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,543,000 after purchasing an additional 367,611 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,768,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,363,000 after purchasing an additional 28,954 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 1.9% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,930,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,929,000 after purchasing an additional 73,701 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 29.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,156,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,999,000 after purchasing an additional 718,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 7.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,340,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,825,000 after purchasing an additional 156,562 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.68.

Shares of NYSE DT traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,796,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,308. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.53, a PEG ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.54. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.38.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 1,585 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $68,931.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,131 shares of company stock worth $397,957. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

