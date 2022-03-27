Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 6,110 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,110 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,127,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,699,000 after acquiring an additional 291,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,128,000 after acquiring an additional 201,002 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,515,000 after acquiring an additional 40,834 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,139,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,256,000 after acquiring an additional 60,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,539,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,695,000 after acquiring an additional 18,135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $81.03 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.90 and a one year high of $91.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.22 and a 200-day moving average of $87.13.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

