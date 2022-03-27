Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 2,163 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,636 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 214 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.05.

BA opened at $188.95 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $167.58 and a 1-year high of $260.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($15.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

