Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.74 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,256 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.
Shares of ESGU opened at $101.45 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $89.43 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.71 and its 200 day moving average is $102.47.
