Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.44 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,758 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.9% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,730 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 27,043 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,954. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $118.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.04. The firm has a market cap of $209.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

