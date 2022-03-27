Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,293 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $936,732,000 after acquiring an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,901,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,986,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $402,911,000 after acquiring an additional 298,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. OTR Global raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

LOW opened at $212.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.73. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.08 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

