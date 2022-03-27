Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 877 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 66,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,042,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 118,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $238.79 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $261.00. The company has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

