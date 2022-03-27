Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 4,872 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,510,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,985,000 after acquiring an additional 630,151 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,601,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,415,000 after buying an additional 163,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,951,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,599,000 after buying an additional 613,622 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,985,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,420,000 after buying an additional 277,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,888,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,238,000 after buying an additional 301,596 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

