Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 84,736 ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 84,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 322.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the 3rd quarter valued at $726,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 278.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short Dow30 alerts:

Shares of ProShares Short Dow30 stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $36.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.91.

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.