Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 2,671 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $81.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.47. The firm has a market cap of $205.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

