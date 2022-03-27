Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 10,630 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $434,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 296,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,668 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $36.80 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $40.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average is $38.45.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

