Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE:DLNG opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.57 million, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.67.

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 17.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 13,258 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares during the period. 7.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

