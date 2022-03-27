Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €34.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) received a €34.00 ($37.36) price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DUE. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($56.04) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($49.45) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($49.45) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($49.45) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dürr Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €46.60 ($51.21).

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €27.10 ($29.78) on Friday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €27.00 ($29.67) and a twelve month high of €44.08 ($48.44). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €34.61 and a 200-day moving average price of €37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.12.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.