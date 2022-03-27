Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.930-$1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $681.22 million.

DLTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Duluth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

DLTH stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.77. Duluth has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $20.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59.

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Duluth had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 14.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Duluth will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTH. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Duluth by 62.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 31,636 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 4th quarter worth $448,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Duluth by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 43,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 20,148 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Duluth by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,788 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

