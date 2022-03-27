Drax Group (LON:DRX) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 930 ($12.24) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 420 ($5.53). Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DRX. Citigroup lowered Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.57) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 650 ($8.56) to GBX 700 ($9.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 960 ($12.64) to GBX 980 ($12.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 925 ($12.18) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 734.43 ($9.67).

DRX opened at GBX 770.50 ($10.14) on Friday. Drax Group has a one year low of GBX 388.80 ($5.12) and a one year high of GBX 773 ($10.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 649.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 575.89.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

