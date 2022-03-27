DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,067 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOYU. US Bancorp DE increased its position in DouYu International by 134.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in DouYu International during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on DouYu International in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.23.

DOYU traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,127,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $11.44.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. DouYu International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

