Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.6% in the third quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 3,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $57.22 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 74.81%.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lamb Weston Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

